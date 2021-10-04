Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $56,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $285.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.29 and a 200 day moving average of $283.99.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.28.

In related news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

