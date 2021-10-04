Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 428 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $54.35 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.48.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.