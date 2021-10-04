JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €112.11 ($131.89).

Shares of PUM opened at €97.36 ($114.54) on Thursday. Puma has a 1-year low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 1-year high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a 50-day moving average of €104.06 and a 200 day moving average of €96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

