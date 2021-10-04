JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 511,332 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,682,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.79% of Americold Realty Trust worth $177,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of COLD opened at $29.14 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

