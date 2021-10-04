JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $200.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.55.

CCI opened at $173.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.92 and a 200-day moving average of $188.69.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

