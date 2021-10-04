JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,093,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $168,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 840,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after buying an additional 451,961 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after purchasing an additional 412,008 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 327,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 316,560 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 608,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after purchasing an additional 188,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,624,000 after purchasing an additional 160,861 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.81 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95.

