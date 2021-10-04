JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 299,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.14% of Everbridge worth $160,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVBG. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $197,049.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,093.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total transaction of $199,337.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,057 shares of company stock worth $2,235,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $152.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

