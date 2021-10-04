JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 711,940 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,125,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $156,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,594,000 after purchasing an additional 799,220 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,526 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,701,000 after purchasing an additional 477,245 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,975,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,224,000 after purchasing an additional 320,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,888,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,455,000 after purchasing an additional 864,783 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

AXTA stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

