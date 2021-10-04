JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $68.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.12.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF opened at $61.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in CF Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in CF Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in CF Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in CF Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.