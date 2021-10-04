JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PHPPY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of PHPPY stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Signify has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

