JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,372,056 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,533,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,372,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $152,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,936,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

