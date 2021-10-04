JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,294,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 795,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.83% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $150,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $110.21 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

