JSF Financial LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.21.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $16.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $596.69. The stock had a trading volume of 228,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.