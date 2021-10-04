JSF Financial LLC Has $695,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 139.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $5.81 on Monday, reaching $386.62. The stock had a trading volume of 114,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The company has a market cap of $364.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

