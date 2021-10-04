JSF Financial LLC Purchases 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,234 shares of company stock valued at $413,063,286 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $82.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,646.36. The stock had a trading volume of 45,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,796. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,436.00 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,804.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2,534.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

