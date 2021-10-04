JSF Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JSF Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.96. 74,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,649. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.65. The firm has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

