Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €0.80 ($0.94) price objective on the stock.
Juventus Football Club stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Juventus Football Club has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.
Juventus Football Club Company Profile
