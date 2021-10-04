Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €0.80 ($0.94) price objective on the stock.

Juventus Football Club stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Juventus Football Club has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Get Juventus Football Club alerts:

Juventus Football Club Company Profile

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.