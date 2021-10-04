KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KALV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 55,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 310,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,679. The company has a market capitalization of $419.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

