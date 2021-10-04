Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will announce $25.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.80 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $21.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $99.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $105.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $134.29 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $180.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $120,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,528,000 after purchasing an additional 274,658 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $445.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

