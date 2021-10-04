KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 177 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 288.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IYT stock opened at $248.46 on Monday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.44.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

