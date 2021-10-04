KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

