KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $467,000 in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares by 8,580.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $82,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares by 129.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of NAIL stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $117.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.