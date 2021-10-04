KCM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 269.3% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 32,310 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,179 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 298,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $38.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

