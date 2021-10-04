KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,985 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 87.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $81.06 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $125.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.21.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

