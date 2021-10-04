KCM Investment Advisors LLC Takes $421,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Incyte by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $68.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.68. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

