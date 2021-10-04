Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $118.81 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 438,574 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $118,810,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

