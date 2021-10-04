Kepos Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2,275.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 63.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. Edison International has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

