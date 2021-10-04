Kepos Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its stake in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,999 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Qell Acquisition were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $35,120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Qell Acquisition by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 162,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares in the last quarter.

QELLU stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

