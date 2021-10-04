Kepos Capital LP Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.99.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,157 shares of company stock valued at $64,698,024. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $775.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $723.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $677.03. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.48 billion, a PE ratio of 403.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

