Kepos Capital LP Purchases 3,186 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 142.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $172.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $131.36 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

