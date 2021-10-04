Kepos Capital LP Purchases 7,278 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 117.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Livent were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

LTHM opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

