Kepos Capital LP Sells 1,335 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Exelon by 36.7% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 80,651 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Exelon by 20.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC opened at $47.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

