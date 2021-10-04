Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €665.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €665.00 ($782.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KER. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €945.00 ($1,111.76) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €800.00 ($941.18) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €797.58 ($938.33).

KER opened at €627.30 ($738.00) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €699.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €692.83. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

