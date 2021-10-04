Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Declares Dividend of $1.07

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.0713 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $139.42 on Monday. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $153.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRYAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

