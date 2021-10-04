Keybank National Association OH Buys 10,306 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 188.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Twitter by 66.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 32,482 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 44.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 148,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 45,644 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $284,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,603 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $61.98 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 131.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

