Keybank National Association OH Has $961,000 Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,648 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Splunk were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Splunk by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,169,000 after buying an additional 227,834 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. AH Equity Partners III L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,712,000. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $259,723.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK stock opened at $145.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.58. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $222.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

