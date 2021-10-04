Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,013 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 103.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $62.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,135.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

