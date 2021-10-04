Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Avient by 627.6% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 41,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 36,071 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Avient by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 578,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after buying an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the second quarter worth about $834,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the second quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Avient by 43.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock opened at $47.01 on Monday. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.13%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

