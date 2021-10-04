Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

KZR has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $415.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 19.7% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 107,994 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $596,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

