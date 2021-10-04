Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.83.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $163.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.04.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.