Klimatas Hits Market Capitalization of $9,637.33 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $9,637.33 and approximately $1,001.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

