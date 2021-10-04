KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom."

NYSE:KNOP opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.36.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,993,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,568,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter worth $657,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

