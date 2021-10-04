KOK (KOK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.27 Million

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KOK coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00006210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $317.09 million and $4.27 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 98.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.09 or 0.00885102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.32 or 0.00324376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00115140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

