KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.68

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.68 and last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 33084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 9.91%.

About KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

