Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($2.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

KRYS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.24. 2,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,089. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $87.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $287,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $1,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.