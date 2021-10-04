Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($2.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

KRYS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.24. 2,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,089. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $87.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $287,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $1,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

