Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 155.8% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
KUBTY opened at $106.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kubota has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88.
Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Kubota Company Profile
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
