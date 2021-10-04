L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
AIQUY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.39. 648,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,544. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $36.26.
About L’Air Liquide
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.