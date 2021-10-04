L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

AIQUY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.39. 648,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,544. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $36.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the second quarter worth approximately $870,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,314,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

