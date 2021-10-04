Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LNDC. Roth Capital raised their price target on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

LNDC stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Landec will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Landec during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Landec during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

