Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.30.

LB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$40.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.57. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$45.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.24.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$254.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$249.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3499997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

