Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,644,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826,446 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $132,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 60.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. On average, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.